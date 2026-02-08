UFC Fight Night 266 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 266 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

‘Fight Of The Night’ honors on this occasion went to a three-round main card slug-fest between Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault.

Oleksiejczuk started as he meant to go on by getting on the front foot from the opening bell, while Barriault kept a high guard and looked to weather the early storm. Oleksiejczuk worked to the body well at times and seemed to be comfortably ahead in the fight up until the mid-way point of the second round, when Barriault began looking to clinch and implemented a dirty-boxing style to good effect. However, while that made Oleksiejczuk uncomfortable for a while, he was able to rally in third round and slugged his way to a unanimous decision victory.

One of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards went to Mario Bautista, who dominated his main event match-up against Vinicius Oliveira courtesy of his superior grappling ability that ultimately led him to a rear-naked choke finish late in the second round.

Also earning a performance bonus was prelim fighter Jakub Wikacz, who was already on his way to victory against Muin Gafurov before he was able to seize upon a guillotine choke late in the final round that forced his opponent to tap-out just 1 second before the end.

