Jailton Almeida Dropping Back Down To 205lbs After Latest Defeat

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Jailton Almeida Dropping Back Down To 205lbs After Latest Defeat

Jailton Almeida has quickly made the decision to drop back down to the light-heavyweight division after his unanimous decision loss to Rizvan Kuniev up at heavyweight this past weekend.

That was the 34-year-old Almeida’s second loss in a row, having also suffered a split-decision defeat against Alexander Volkov back in October of last year.

In both fights Almeida had underperformed and struggled to make his mark offensively, which isn’t like him when you consider that 21 of his 22 career wins have come inside the distance, largely thanks to his dominant ground game.

In total Almeida has gone 7-3 during his heavyweight run in the Octagon, including having beaten the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac, and at one point wasn’t too far off from getting into title contention in the division, so it’s far from having been a failure.

However, Almeida has decided it’s time move back down to 205lbs for the first time since his UFC debut in 2022 when he TKO’d Danilo Marques in the 1st round.

It’s worth noting that Almeida has actually fought as far down as 170lbs right at the start of his career in 2012, before gradually moving up in weight as the years went on.

He first competed at light-heavyweight in 2019 and has a 6-0 record there so far, while his overall career record currently stands at 22-5.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Israel Adesanya Reveals He Came Close To Fighting Reiner de Ridder on Short Notice Last Year

Israel Adesanya Reveals He Came Close To Fighting Reiner de Ridder on Short Notice Last Year

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Promo Video

Dvalishvili’s Coach Says New Strategy Is To Let Merab Be Merab

Dvalishvili’s Coach Says New Strategy Is To Let Merab Be Merab

Justin Gaethje Wasn’t Impressed By Paddy Pimblett’s Kicking Power

Justin Gaethje Wasn’t Impressed By Paddy Pimblett’s Kicking Power

Jon Jones Admits ‘I Could Be Done’ When Asked About His Fighting Future

Jon Jones Admits ‘I Could Be Done’ When Asked About His Fighting Future

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 266 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 266 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us