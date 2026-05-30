Kai Asakura KO’s Cameron Smotherman In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 277

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By Ross Cole

Kai Asakura KO’s Cameron Smotherman In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 277

Kai Asakura got his first UFC win under his belt tonight at UFC Fight Night 277 in Macau courtesy of a 1st round KO finish against Cameron Smotherman.

Round One

Solid low kick from Asakura to start. He tries for a head kick now that comes off the guard.

Asakura surges forward with a one-two. He lands a nicely timed straight left. Punch now from Smotherman.

Jab lands for Smotherman. Asakura bursts forward and connects with a big right hook that drops Smotherman down to one knee for a moment.

Smotherman gets back up still dazed and Asakura is going in for the kill now. He unleashes a flurry close to the cage and slams a left hook home that slumps his opponent to the canvas for an impressive KO finish just 1.50mins into the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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