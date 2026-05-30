Kai Asakura KO’s Cameron Smotherman In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 277

Kai Asakura got his first UFC win under his belt tonight at UFC Fight Night 277 in Macau courtesy of a 1st round KO finish against Cameron Smotherman.

Round One

Solid low kick from Asakura to start. He tries for a head kick now that comes off the guard.



Asakura surges forward with a one-two. He lands a nicely timed straight left. Punch now from Smotherman.



Jab lands for Smotherman. Asakura bursts forward and connects with a big right hook that drops Smotherman down to one knee for a moment.



Smotherman gets back up still dazed and Asakura is going in for the kill now. He unleashes a flurry close to the cage and slams a left hook home that slumps his opponent to the canvas for an impressive KO finish just 1.50mins into the opening round.