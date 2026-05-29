Joe Rogan Has Serious Concerns About UFC: White House Event

Joe Rogan will be on color commentary duties for the UFC: White House event (aka Freedom Fights 250) on June 14th, but he’s making it known that he has serious concerns about how the open-air show is going to go.



“I don’t like the idea of fighting outside at all,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “June, and it’s D.C., and we looked it up last year: The same day was 100 degrees. Hot as f*ck. How about dehydration? The bugs are a big one. How the f*ck are they going to do anything about the bugs? Dana was talking about that recently. They were talking about maybe using fans. Is that enough? You’re gonna get bug strips everywhere? What are you going to do? How are you going to stop the bugs. There’s a lot of bugs. Pesticide the sh*t out of the place? I just don’t think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. It should be inside an air-conditioned arena. It should be a controlled environment.

“You wouldn’t ask them to play a world championship basketball game outside in the sun. That would be crazy. You play in a f*cking air conditioned arena, and that’s how it should be. Build a f*cking roof. You’ve got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for America. It’s 4,000 seats? You build a 4,000-seat arena. Imagine if someone loses a fight because it’s too hot out. Imagine if that becomes a factor. Imagine the dehydrated fighters, the dehydrated fighters that are now being forced 24 hours later to fight. We did one outside in Abu Dhabi. There were bugs flying around; it looked like birds. They were so big.”

Rogan’s worries match those of Dana White, who has always been against doing outdoor events in the past, but is taking a big gamble by making an exception for this one-off historic event.



White has previously stated that his two biggest concerns for the event are the risk of a thunderstorm, and the aforementioned bug problem, but regardless the overriding sentiment appears to be that the show must go on.







