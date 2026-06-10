UFC: White House Embedded Episode 3

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 3

Watch more from the stars of the UFC Freedom 250 event in the latest episode of Embedded.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Steve Garcia Details Bad Experiences With Bugs And Burns While Fighting Outdoors

Steve Garcia Details Bad Experiences With Bugs And Burns While Fighting Outdoors

Watch Ilia Topuria And Justin Gaethje’s Heated Interview On Pat McAfee Show

Watch Ilia Topuria And Justin Gaethje’s Heated Interview On Pat McAfee Show

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 2

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 2

More UFC: White House Pre-Fight Interviews

More UFC: White House Pre-Fight Interviews

Dana White Says Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira Was Original Plan For UFC: White House

Dana White Says Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira Was Original Plan For UFC: White House

Dana White Predicts ‘Super Bowl Numbers’ For UFC: White House Event

Dana White Predicts ‘Super Bowl Numbers’ For UFC: White House Event

UFC: Freedom 250 Embedded Episode 1

UFC: Freedom 250 Embedded Episode 1

UFC: White House Countdown (Full Video)

UFC: White House Countdown (Full Video)

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us