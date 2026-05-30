Sergei Pavlovich KO’s Tallison Teixeira In 39 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 277

Round One
Pavlovich starts aggressively, firing off a right hand that might have actually hit the neck, then another that finds the chin, followed by a final right that loops around to behind the ear and sends Teixeira crashing to the canvas.
There’s a few quick follow-up punches on the mat that seal the knockout finish at 39 second of the first round.
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