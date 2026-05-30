Alex Perez vs. Su Mudaerji Ends In No-Contest At UFC Fight Night 277

A kick to the groin from Su Madaerji resulted in Alex Perez being unable to continue at UFC Fight Night 277, leading to a no-contest ruling.

Round One

Perez aiming for leg kicks to start, but not quite hitting the mark.



Perez steps in with a short flurry of punches. Mudaerji moves away. Right hand for Perez.



Perez surges forward again, but only lands a body punch this time, with the other strikes missing as Mudaerji backs off.



Inside leg kick for Mudaerji. Punch from Perez as he clinches up and drives his opponent into the cage.



Mudaerji with an elbow to the head as be breaks away. Perez catches a kick and lands a combination of punches in return.



Good body kick for Mudaerji. He’s feeling out with the jab now to keep Perez at bay. He fires off a few rapid-fire kicks now.



Mudaerji grazes Perez’s eye with an open-hand, but his opponent quickly recovers.



Perez continuing with his blitzing combos, but gets caught by a counter from Mudaerji on the way in this time.



Perez going for a single-leg, but he was really reaching from far out there and Mudaerji is able to stuff that comfortably.

Now it’s Mudaerji who goes for a takedown of his own, but Perez does a good job of rolling through that and then going for a guillotine choke. Mudaerji signals that he’s ok though and makes it to the end of the round.



Round Two

Early exchange. Mudaerji times a clean straight left that puts Perez down!



Mudaerji goes to the mat, but he’s not going for the finish and Perez is getting valuable time to recover.



Not enough activity here and the ref stands them up. Perez trying for a takedown, but Mudaerji does well to fend that off.



Low kick from Mudaerji grazes the groin of Perez and he immediately goes down in pain. Perez is dry-heaving and calls for a bucket! He gets it just in time and appears to be wretching into it now. Not looking good for Perez here as he continues to go back and forth to the bucket. There’s talk that he’s only bringing up saliva, not actually being sick.



Several minutes go by and with Perez seemingly still not any better the ref waves off the fight and it’s now up to him to decide what happens next.



The decision is in and the fight is ruled a no-contest due to an accidental foul at 1.45mins of Rd2.