UFC Fight Night 277 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 277 weigh-ins have now taken place in Macau and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Song Yadong (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)

Alonzo Menifield (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)

Sergei Pavlovich (257) vs. Tallison Teixeira (250)

Kai Asakura (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

Carlson Harris (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)



Prelims

Luis Felipe (184.5) vs. Yi Sak Lee (185)

Meng Ding (170.5) vs. Jose Henrique (170.5)

Cody Haddon (135) vs. Aori Qileng (135)

Luis Gurule (135) vs. Rei Tsuruya (135)

Angela Hill (115) vs. Xiong Jing Nan (115.5)

Rodrigo Vera (145) vs. Kangjie Zhu (145)

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)