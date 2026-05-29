UFC Fight Night 277 Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 277 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 277 weigh-ins have now taken place in Macau and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Song Yadong (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)
Alonzo Menifield (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)
Sergei Pavlovich (257) vs. Tallison Teixeira (250)
Kai Asakura (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)
Carlson Harris (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)
Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Prelims

Luis Felipe (184.5) vs. Yi Sak Lee (185)
Meng Ding (170.5) vs. Jose Henrique (170.5)
Cody Haddon (135) vs. Aori Qileng (135)
Luis Gurule (135) vs. Rei Tsuruya (135)
Angela Hill (115) vs. Xiong Jing Nan (115.5)
Rodrigo Vera (145) vs. Kangjie Zhu (145)
Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 277 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 277 Predictions

Ronda Rousey Claims She’d Clean Holly Holm’s Clock In Rematch, But Doesn’t Want To Prove It

Ronda Rousey Claims She’d Clean Holly Holm’s Clock In Rematch, But Doesn’t Want To Prove It

Movsar Evloev Hints He’s Getting 145lb Title Shot This Summer

Movsar Evloev Hints He’s Getting 145lb Title Shot This Summer

Tallison Teixiera Confident For Next Fight After Sparring With Alex Pereira

Tallison Teixiera Confident For Next Fight After Sparring With Alex Pereira

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us