Tallison Teixiera Confident For Next Fight After Sparring With Alex Pereira

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tallison Teixiera Confident For Next Fight After Sparring With Alex Pereira

UFC heavyweight fighter Tallison Teixeira goes up against Sergei Pavlovich at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 277, and he’s heading into the event feeling confident after having recently sparred with former two-division champion Alex Pereira.

“'[Pavlovich] is third in the heavyweight rankings, but I trained with Alex [Pereira], who is one of the greatest in the sport, which gave me a lot of confidence for this fight,” Teixeira said on the ‘Overdogs Brasil’ podcast. “Glover [Teixeira] has always been a reference for me in grappling, and Alex is beyond words. In our sparring, he threw some hands that I felt like God was trying to pull me away. Thank God he didn’t connect!

“Without a doubt, it was the best camp of my life. I know Pavlovich is dangerous, but I’m very confident.”

Large even by heavyweight standards, the 6ft 8″ Teixeira holds a 9-1 career record and has gone 2-1 in the UFC so far, including wins over Justin Tafa and Tai Tuivasa, along with a 35 second KO loss to Derrick Lewis.

Given that he’s currently ranked just No.15 in the heavyweight division, the 26-year-old Teixeira is taking a big step up to face the No.3 ranked Pavlovich, who is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Jairzinho Rozenstruik last year.

Still, it’s understandable that Teixiera will have taken confidence from sparring with Pereira, a former kickboxing ace who has gone on to become one of MMA’s biggest stars, winning the middleweight and light-heavyweight titles along the way.

Pereira has since vacated the 205lb belt and is now set to challenge for the interim heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Ronda Rousey Claims She’d Clean Holly Holm’s Clock In Rematch, But Doesn’t Want To Prove It

Ronda Rousey Claims She’d Clean Holly Holm’s Clock In Rematch, But Doesn’t Want To Prove It

Movsar Evloev Hints He’s Getting 145lb Title Shot This Summer

Movsar Evloev Hints He’s Getting 145lb Title Shot This Summer

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us