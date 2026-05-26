Established light-heavyweight fighter Aleksander Rakic will move up to heavyweight for his next fight against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 283 in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1st.
The 34-year-old Rakic has been competing at 205lbs since he first joining the UFC nearly nine years ago. Initially he made a strong impact there, putting together a 6-1 run by 2021 with wins over the likes of Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Jimi Manuwa.
However, just when he was pushing towards title contention his form shifted in a downward direction and he’s gone on to lose four fights in a row.
That began with a TKO loss to former champ Jan Blachowicz due to suffering an ACL injury that would lead to a two-year lay-off. Upon his return he then suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka, followed by dropping a decision to Magomed Ankalaev and then another TKO defeat against Azmat Murzakanov last October.
Now Rakic will attempt to make a fresh start by going up to heavyweight, where he’ll now face a veteran of the division in the 40-year-old Tybura, who is coming off back-to-back defeats against Ante Delija and Tyrell Fortune.
Tybura has been competing in the UFC for a decade now, compiling a 14-10 record overall, with his biggest wins coming over the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Stefan Struve, Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa.
Rakic vs. Tybura joins a UFC Fight Night 283 card that will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, while Johnny Walker also fights Ante Delija on the main card for the UFC’s first visit to Serbia.
Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura
Established light-heavyweight fighter Aleksander Rakic will move up to heavyweight for his next fight against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 283 in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1st.
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