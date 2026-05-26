Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

Established light-heavyweight fighter Aleksander Rakic will move up to heavyweight for his next fight against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 283 in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1st.

The 34-year-old Rakic has been competing at 205lbs since he first joining the UFC nearly nine years ago. Initially he made a strong impact there, putting together a 6-1 run by 2021 with wins over the likes of Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Jimi Manuwa.

However, just when he was pushing towards title contention his form shifted in a downward direction and he’s gone on to lose four fights in a row.

That began with a TKO loss to former champ Jan Blachowicz due to suffering an ACL injury that would lead to a two-year lay-off. Upon his return he then suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka, followed by dropping a decision to Magomed Ankalaev and then another TKO defeat against Azmat Murzakanov last October.

Now Rakic will attempt to make a fresh start by going up to heavyweight, where he’ll now face a veteran of the division in the 40-year-old Tybura, who is coming off back-to-back defeats against Ante Delija and Tyrell Fortune.

Tybura has been competing in the UFC for a decade now, compiling a 14-10 record overall, with his biggest wins coming over the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Stefan Struve, Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa.

Rakic vs. Tybura joins a UFC Fight Night 283 card that will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, while Johnny Walker also fights Ante Delija on the main card for the UFC’s first visit to Serbia.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

UFC Fight Night 277 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 277 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

Paulo Costa No Longer Interested In Khamzat Chimaev Fight; Names Alternative Opponents

Paulo Costa No Longer Interested In Khamzat Chimaev Fight; Names Alternative Opponents

Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

Tom Aspinall Breaks Down Ngannou vs. Gane Fight And Predicts Winner

Tom Aspinall Breaks Down Ngannou vs. Gane Fight And Predicts Winner

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us