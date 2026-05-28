Movsar Evloev Hints He’s Getting 145lb Title Shot This Summer

Movsar Evloev has taken to social media to drop a big hint that he will be getting a featherweight title shot before the end of the summer months.



“I am back, end of the summer, and new Inshallah,” Evloev wrote on X.

The 32-year-old Evloev can count himself hard-done-by that he’s not secured a title shot before now given that he currently holds a perfect 20-0 career record, including a flawless 10-fight unbeaten campaign in the UFC.



Along the way he’s beaten the likes of former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling, Lerone Murphy, Diego Lopes and Arnold Allen.



The only thing missing from his UFC resume has been a finish, with all 10 of his wins coming on the scorecards, and that lack of highlight-reel moments may have been part of what’s held Evloev back from getting a shot at the belt earlier.



One man who has always supported Evloev’s right to a title shot is current 145lb champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has repeatedly voiced his desire to fight him next, and it looks that he may now get that chance.



At this stage there’s no official word from the UFC yet regarding Volkanovski vs. Evloev, or which event it might take place on.