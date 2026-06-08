Watch the full UFC: White House (aka UFC Freedom 250) Countdown show previewing the two biggest fights on the card as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria fights interim titleholder Justin Gaethje headlines the show, while in the co-main event former two-division champ Alex Pereira moves up to heavyweight to challenge Ciryl Gane for the interim belt.
UFC: White House Countdown (Full Video)
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