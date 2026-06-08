UFC: White House Countdown (Full Video)

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By Ross Cole

UFC: White House Countdown (Full Video)

Watch the full UFC: White House (aka UFC Freedom 250) Countdown show previewing the two biggest fights on the card as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria fights interim titleholder Justin Gaethje headlines the show, while in the co-main event former two-division champ Alex Pereira moves up to heavyweight to challenge Ciryl Gane for the interim belt.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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