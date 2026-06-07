UFC Fight Night 278 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 278 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was the co-main event clash between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan, which went the full 15 minutes.



Despite being perceived to have a sizeable advantage on the mat, Allen largely opted to strike with Shahbazyan throughout the fight, and his pressure, pace and higher output helped him to win rounds, though he had to show off his durable chin at times too on his way to a unanimous decision victory.



Iwo Baraniewski racked up his third fast finish in a row since joining the UFC last night to earn a performance bonus. Baraniewski began investing in calf kicks early on that quickly took a toll on Junior Tafa’s lead leg and forced him to drop to the mat, where a brief barrage of ground-and-pound led to a TKO stoppage after just 85 seconds.



Also earning a ‘Performance Of The Night’ award was prelim fighter Edgar Chairez, who dropped Bruno Gustava da Silva with punches late on the first round, then applied a rear-naked choke finish.