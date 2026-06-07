UFC Fight Night 278 Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 278 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 278 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was the co-main event clash between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan, which went the full 15 minutes.

Despite being perceived to have a sizeable advantage on the mat, Allen largely opted to strike with Shahbazyan throughout the fight, and his pressure, pace and higher output helped him to win rounds, though he had to show off his durable chin at times too on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Iwo Baraniewski racked up his third fast finish in a row since joining the UFC last night to earn a performance bonus. Baraniewski began investing in calf kicks early on that quickly took a toll on Junior Tafa’s lead leg and forced him to drop to the mat, where a brief barrage of ground-and-pound led to a TKO stoppage after just 85 seconds.

Also earning a ‘Performance Of The Night’ award was prelim fighter Edgar Chairez, who dropped Bruno Gustava da Silva with punches late on the first round, then applied a rear-naked choke finish.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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