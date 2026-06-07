Brendan Allen Beats Edmen Shahbazyan By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 278

Brendan Allen was willing to engage in a striking battle with Edmen Shahbazyan tonight at UFC Fight Night 278 and managed to get the better of it over three rounds to win by decision.

Round One

Calf kick for Allen to start. Allen doubles up on the jab and then a straight behind it. Now a body kick.



Shahbazyan staying patient for now. Body punch from Allen. Now back to the calf kick, but Shahbazyan checked it this time.



Right hand gets through for Allen. Shahbazyan with a low kick. Allen steps in with the jab.



Jab lands again for Allen. Light leg kick from Shahbazyan and then a low kick from Allen.



Straight punches for Allen then ducks and backs off. Allen drives in for a takedown, but Shahbazyan stuffs it and Allen settles for the clinch against the cage.



Shahbazyan breaks away to striking range. Jab for him now. He manages to find a right hand in close.



Another right hand lands for Shahbazyan now and then pumps the jab. Allen goes for the takedown, but Shahbazyan stuffs it.



Three-piece combo from Shahbazyan as he warms up to the striking battle. Allen misses a spinning kick to the body as Shahbazyan circles.



Missed jumping knee from Allen and Shahbazyan counters with punches. Allen trying to respond as the round ends.



Round Two



Allen with a quick flurry. Leg kick for him. Now a right hand for Allen, but Shahbazyan land his jab.



Allen working for more strikes, but Shahbazyan is looking for counters and starting to have some success. Shahbazyan able to stuff a takedown.



Solid jabs from Shahbazyan, but Allen is staying active offensively. Nice combination for Shahbazyan. Leg kick for Allen. Solid jab from Shahbazyan.



Right hand over the top from Allen. Uppercut from Shahbazyan. Now a right hand lands clean.



Left hook for Allen. Jab for Shahbazyan. Jab from Allen and Shahbazyan’s counters miss this time.



Shahbazyan misses a superman punch. Grazing hook from Allen late in the round.



Round Three



Allen comes out aggressively with a solid combination of punches. Another short flurry from him. A head kick comes off Shahbazyan’s guard.



Jab from Shahbazyan, but Allen catches him with an uppercut. Shahbazyan pumps the jab. Leg kick for Allen.



More jabs from Shahbazyan and Allen responds with a clean right hand.



Shahbazyan works to the body and then the head. Solid elbow at close range from Allen.



Allen going for that elbow strike again at clsoe quarters. Right hand for Shahbazyan and then a nice left too.



Now a right hand around the side from Shahbazyan. Short one-two for Allen. Another punch lands.



Allen with a body kick. Shahbazyan with a few winging punches and a straight punch from Allen lands.



Shahbazyan the bloodier of the two late in the fight. Elbow at close range from Allen.



A couple of left hands get through from Shahbazyan. Allen grabs hold of a leg and brings Shahbazyan down. Shahbazyan back upright. They are both swinging for the fences now without finding the mark.



Decision

This was a competitive striking battle then, but it was Allen who was applying more pressure and landing the bigger blows to earn a decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).