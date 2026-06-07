Tom Nolan Defeats Fares Ziam By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 278

Tom Nolan managed to outwork Fares Ziam on the feet and mat tonight at UFC Fight Night 278 to claim a unanimous decision.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Nolan. He lands another. High kick attempt now is blocked, but he does land a body kick.



Ziam able to work a takedown now. Nolan scrambles over to the cage on his knees and is able to stand. Ziam able to land an elbow, but then Nolan spins into an elbow of his own.



Body kick from Nolan. Punch from Ziam. Hard punch from Nolan and follows up with a takedown. Nolan into side control now in the center of the Octagon.



Ziam gets him back to his full guard. Nolan trying to land elbows, but not quite finding the mark. Into half-guard now. Ziam able to get to one knee as Nolan tries to prevent him getting up. Ziam does stand, but Nolan slams him back to the mat.



However, Ziam is now able to get on top off a failed submission attempt from Nolan. Ziam around to the back. Now it’s Nolan’s turn to be on one knee and then stands against the cage.



Ziam trying for a single-leg, but Nolan breaks free. Nolan misses with a spinning head kick.



Nice straight punches down the pipe from Ziam, but Nolan clinches up late in the round.



Round Two



A couple of inside leg kicks from Nolan, but then Ziam unleashes a punching combination. Nolan willing to fire back though.



Now Nolan is on a takedown attempt against the cage. He almost drags Ziam down on top of him, but just stops in time. Ziam now pressing him into the cage though.



Nolan reverses position. He gets the body lock. A couple of knees from Nolan and then Ziam seems to slip to the mat off a failed spinning elbow attempt.



Nolan able to settle on top now in Ziam’s guard. Ziam working on a potential kimura now. He partially gets the arm free, but Nolan is able to adjust and stays on top.



Ziam over to the cage on one knee and then stands with Nolan still tight to him in the clinch.



Ziam now pushing him into the cage. He tries for a trip without success. They continue to jockey for position against the fence. Ziam pushes him off and lands a straight punch and then a body kick.



Round Three



Nolan looking to keep distance here as he feels out with kicks. Ziam comes in with a punch, but Nolan times a knee to the body that lands solidly.



Nolan clinching up against the cage now. Ziam turns into him and then lands a good takedown.



3.30mins to work for Ziam now and might need a finish. He’s in Nolan’s full guard for now. Ziam lands a hammerfist.



Ziam postures up and Nolan gives up his back. Nolan rolls, but doesn’t get Ziam off him.



Ziam able to take the back. There’s another scramble and Ziam falls to the mat and enables Nolan to get back on top.



Ziam able to stand back up against the cage now with 90 seconds of the fight remaining.



Nolan tries for a knee, but that enables Ziam to reverse the clinch again and lands a takedown.



50 seconds to go as Nolan gets to his knees and starts to stand. Ziam is around to his back, but not getting any real offense going. Final 10 seconds and Ziam lands a few punches as he lets Nolan up to the feet.



Decision



Nolan worked hard to gain the upper-hand here, being more aggressive on the feet and mixing in ground work too alongside his strikes, leading him to a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).