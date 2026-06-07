Iwo Baraniewski TKO’s Junior Tafa In 85 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 278

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By Ross Cole

Iwo Baraniewski TKO’s Junior Tafa In 85 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 278

Iwo Baraniewski took just 85 seconds to finish Junior Tafa by TKO tonight at UFC Fight Night 278 after initially hurting him with calf kicks.

Round One

Calf kick from Baraniewski. Tafa comes close with an early punch then lands a kick.

Baraniewski clinches up against the cage. He lands a knee and then a punch before they separate.

Baraniewski back to the calf kick. He lands it again hard and it spins Tafa around and then he goes to the canvas clearly hurt from that blow.

Tafa covering up now as Baraniewski rains down punches, and that’s it, Baraniewski earns another fast finish by TKO just 85 seconds into the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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