Watch UFC Fight Night 278 post-fight interviews with the winners on last night’s main card from Las Vegas.
Brendan Allen
Gabriel Bonfim
Tom Nolan
Bryce Mitchell
Iwo Baraniewski
Watch UFC Fight Night 278 post-fight interviews with the winners on last night’s main card from Las Vegas.
Brendan Allen
Gabriel Bonfim
Tom Nolan
Bryce Mitchell
Iwo Baraniewski
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