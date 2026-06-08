UFC: White House Fight Card (AKA UFC Freedom 250)

Billed as the most historic sporting event of all-time, UFC: White House (aka UFC Freedom 250) takes place this coming Sunday night, June 14th on the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria looks to make his first defense of the title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, who is coming off back-to-back victories.



In the co-main event former two-division champion Alex Pereira moves up to heavyweight for the first time to fight for the interim belt against Ciryl Gane, whose title challenge against Tom Aspinall last time out ended in a no-contest due to an eyepoke.



Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley comes off a win over Song Yadong to fight the in-form Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a seven-fight winning streak in the Octagon.



The unbeaten Josh Hokit’s slug-fest victory over Curtis Blaydes back in April earned him a late call-up to the White House event as an opponent for Derrick Lewis, who was added to the event at the request of President Trump.



Mauricio Ruffy comes in off a TKO victory against Rafael Fiziev to fight Michael Chandler, who has lost five of his last six fights.



Bo Nickal got back on track with a KO victory against Rodolfo Vieira late last year and now fights Kyle Daukaus, who has won both his UFC fights so far in the 1st round.



Opening up the White House event will be former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, who will be going up against Steve Garcia, who is in the midst of a seven-fight unbeaten run.



Check out the full UFC: White House card below.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Maurício Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia