Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has stated that he’s ‘worried’ for Conor McGregor in his comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11th.

Welch believes that McGregor may have bitten off more than he can chew by returning from a five-year lay-off to fight Holloway, who continues to be a very high-level striker with excellent cardio.

“Conor McGergor hasn’t fought since July 10, 2021,” Welch said on his YouTube channel. “We’re looking at a clean five years come time. He’s 1-3 in his last four bouts. Doesn’t have the best luck against southpaws, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz. He’s taking on Max “Blessed” Holloway.

“Okay. Max Holloway, 27-9, 34-years-old in his absolute prime right now. He is 4 and 2 in his last six bouts. Last fight (loss) came from Charles Oliveira body locking him, taking him down.

“I’m pumped because we get to see “The Notorious,” the Godly Notorious. He’s coming back. He’s a big church guy now. Big church guy now, so that gives me a little bit of hope that he’ll make it to the bout. Now, if he wasn’t Mr. Church guy right now, I’d say that he’s probably not going to make it back to the bout. And I don’t know why they did this fight. The fight’s at 170. Conor’s been out for five years. half a decade. Not the best fight to make in my opinion.

“Max Holloway is probably, he’s one of the most slick guys. He fights southpaw, he fights orthodox. He’ll stomp your legs. He’ll teep your body. He’ll piece you up with his punches. Five rounds. I know McGregor and those guys were pushing for three rounds. Max Holloway is the king at five rounds.

“How will Conor’s cardio hold up? 37-years-old? And we’re jumping straight into a five-round main event against Max Holloway who is No. 4 in the world at lightweight.

“This is going to be a rough day for Conor McGregor. I’m a little bit worried about him. I really am.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

Anderson Silva Has Refused To Speak To Dana White Since Being Told UFC Run Was Over

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Conor McGregor Discusses ‘Great Deal’ For UFC Return As Manager Explains Decision To Rematch Max Holloway

Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

Aleksander Rakic Goes Up To Heavyweight To Fight Marcin Tybura

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

UFC Fight Night 277 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 277 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us