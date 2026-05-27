Sean O’Malley’s Coach Is Worried For Conor McGregor Against Max Holloway

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has stated that he’s ‘worried’ for Conor McGregor in his comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11th.



Welch believes that McGregor may have bitten off more than he can chew by returning from a five-year lay-off to fight Holloway, who continues to be a very high-level striker with excellent cardio.



“Conor McGergor hasn’t fought since July 10, 2021,” Welch said on his YouTube channel. “We’re looking at a clean five years come time. He’s 1-3 in his last four bouts. Doesn’t have the best luck against southpaws, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz. He’s taking on Max “Blessed” Holloway.

“Okay. Max Holloway, 27-9, 34-years-old in his absolute prime right now. He is 4 and 2 in his last six bouts. Last fight (loss) came from Charles Oliveira body locking him, taking him down.

“I’m pumped because we get to see “The Notorious,” the Godly Notorious. He’s coming back. He’s a big church guy now. Big church guy now, so that gives me a little bit of hope that he’ll make it to the bout. Now, if he wasn’t Mr. Church guy right now, I’d say that he’s probably not going to make it back to the bout. And I don’t know why they did this fight. The fight’s at 170. Conor’s been out for five years. half a decade. Not the best fight to make in my opinion.

“Max Holloway is probably, he’s one of the most slick guys. He fights southpaw, he fights orthodox. He’ll stomp your legs. He’ll teep your body. He’ll piece you up with his punches. Five rounds. I know McGregor and those guys were pushing for three rounds. Max Holloway is the king at five rounds.

“How will Conor’s cardio hold up? 37-years-old? And we’re jumping straight into a five-round main event against Max Holloway who is No. 4 in the world at lightweight.

“This is going to be a rough day for Conor McGregor. I’m a little bit worried about him. I really am.”