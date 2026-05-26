Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Reveals Fight That Fell Through For UFC: White House Event And Which A-Lists Celebs Are Invited

Dana White has revealed that there’s one fight he wanted to make for the UFC: White House event on June 14th that he wasn’t able to deliver in the end.

“We did try to make a women’s fight,” White told Time Magazine. “We couldn’t get it done.”

According to Time Magazine that fight was between women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and former champion Zhang Weili, but White reportedly said that the Chinese star has opted to take some time out from competing.

Weili had vacated the 115lb belt last year in order to challenge for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title, back in November, but lost by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Dern claimed the vacated title with a unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba, and With Weili out for now, she’ll now make her first defense of the belt against Gillian Robertson at UFC 330 on August 15th instead.

Dern vs. Weili actually isn’t the biggest female fight around at the moment as the real buzz amongst fans is for a super-fight between current bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and former two-division legend Amanda Nunes, but unfortunately that has had to be put on ice for the time being due to Harrison undergoing neck surgery in January.

Still, the UFC: White House event goes ahead with a seven-fight card that will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

And for the first time some of the celebrities who have been invited to the 4,300 seater event on the White House event have been revealed, with Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Mario Lopez all being granted the opportunity to watch the action from cage-side, alongside active military personnel, media members and President Trump’s Marine Band.




MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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