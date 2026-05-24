Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

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By Ross Cole

Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

Jorge Masvidal is no doubt about who he thinks will win the upcoming UFC 329 main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on July 11th in Las Vegas.

McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision when they last fought all the way back in 2013, then went on to become a double champion, while Holloway also won the featherweight title and later the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt.

However, in the past five years McGregor has been on the sidelines partying, while Holloway has continued to be in the trenches competing, and Masvidal thinks that will make a big difference come fight night.

“I think Max smokes him like a brisket,” Masvidal predicted on the ‘Deep Waters’ show.

“It’s also the lifestyle. I think Conor lives a certain lifestyle that we’ve all seen and then you can kind of tell that it’s not for show. It’s really his lifestyle, and Max lives a completely different lifestyle.

“I’ve never seen Max at a club drunk. You’ve never see him in the headlines for anything bad. That guy lives a different life where he’s gym, family, gym, family, gym, family. I think that’s going to pay the biggest dividends because you could be away from the sport five years and come back like nothing happened if you live that life.”

And though McGregor always carries a persona of complete confidence and unshakeable self-belief, Masvidal feels that he’s not been putting in the work to back that up.

“For most great fighters to have that confidence, it comes from one place, the gym, the roadwork, the hunger. You train. You out-train everybody in the room,” Masvidal said. “You’re constantly putting in more work than the guys and you’re able to say, ‘Hey, I got this. I’m well prepared for this moment. Whatever happens, I’m ready to go.’ I don’t know if he still has that in him.

“He’s not fighting a slouch. He’s fighting Max Holloway … Max is still Max. I still feel he can go out there, win a world title, do a lot of big things. I think it’s a bad fight for Conor. I think Max is going to be way too much for Conor.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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