Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

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By Ross Cole

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez To Headline UFC Fight Night 283

A welterweight fight between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez will headline UFC Fight night 283 for the promotion’s first ever visit to Belgrade, Serbia on August 1st.

The 33-year-old Medic was an obvious candidate to front the show as he is Serbian and has been in a rich vein of form over the past 12 months, earning three fast finishes in a row via strikes.

That run started with a 63 second KO finish of Gilbert Urbina, followed by another 63 second stoppage against Muslim Salikhov, this time by TKO, while back in February he knocked out Geoff Neal in 79 seconds.

That’s taken Medic up to No.13 in the rankings, and next up he’ll face the 39-year-old Rodriguez, who has only just recently re-emerged after spending eight months in a Mexican prison for possession of marijuana.

Before that unexpected arrest D-Rod had also been on a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Alex Morono by split-decision, then TKO’d Santiago Ponzinibbio and most recently beat Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in July of last year.

Medic vs. Rodriguez will front a UFC Fight Night 283 card that will also include Ante Delija vs. Johnny Walker and Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksander Rakic.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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