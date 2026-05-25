UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 277 takes place this coming Saturday, May 30th in Macau, China and you can check out the full card below.



In the main event No.5 ranked bantamweight Song Yadong looks to bounce back from a decision loss last time out when he goes up against the No.7 placed Deiveson Figueiredo, who has lost three of his last four fights.



In the co-main event Zhang Mingyang comes in off his first UFC loss to fight Alonzo Menifield, who was KO’d back in November.



Sergei Pavlovich earned back-to-back victories last year and now fights Tallison Teixeira, who is 2-1 in the promotion so far.



Former Rizin champ Kai Asakura has suffered two defeats since joining the UFC, and now looks for his first win against Cameron Smotherman, who has only managed one win in his first three Octagon outings.



Carlston Harris steps in on short notice to replace Muslim Salikhov against Jake Matthews, who, like a lot of other fighters on this main card, is coming off a loss.



Alex Perez won his first fight of the year by TKO and now fights Su Mudaerji, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 277 card below.

Main Card



Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira

Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman

Carlston Harris vs. Jake Matthews

Alex Perez vs. Su Mudaerji



Prelims



Lee Yi-sak vs. Luis Felipe Dias

Ding Meng vs. José Henrique Souza

Aori Qileng vs. Cody Haddon

Angela Hill vs. Xiong Jingnan

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jaqueline Amorim

Zhu Kangjie vs. Rodrigo Vera

Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule