UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 277 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 277 takes place this coming Saturday, May 30th in Macau, China and you can check out the full card below.

In the main event No.5 ranked bantamweight Song Yadong looks to bounce back from a decision loss last time out when he goes up against the No.7 placed Deiveson Figueiredo, who has lost three of his last four fights.

In the co-main event Zhang Mingyang comes in off his first UFC loss to fight Alonzo Menifield, who was KO’d back in November.

Sergei Pavlovich earned back-to-back victories last year and now fights Tallison Teixeira, who is 2-1 in the promotion so far.

Former Rizin champ Kai Asakura has suffered two defeats since joining the UFC, and now looks for his first win against Cameron Smotherman, who has only managed one win in his first three Octagon outings.

Carlston Harris steps in on short notice to replace Muslim Salikhov against Jake Matthews, who, like a lot of other fighters on this main card, is coming off a loss.

Alex Perez won his first fight of the year by TKO and now fights Su Mudaerji, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 277 card below.

Main Card

Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira
Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman
Carlston Harris vs. Jake Matthews
Alex Perez vs. Su Mudaerji

Prelims

Lee Yi-sak vs. Luis Felipe Dias
Ding Meng vs. José Henrique Souza
Aori Qileng vs. Cody Haddon
Angela Hill vs. Xiong Jingnan
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jaqueline Amorim
Zhu Kangjie vs. Rodrigo Vera
Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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