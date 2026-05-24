Paulo Costa No Longer Interested In Khamzat Chimaev Fight; Names Alternative Opponents

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Paulo Costa No Longer Interested In Khamzat Chimaev Fight; Names Alternative Opponents

Paulo Costa has declared that he no longer has any interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev after the star lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland.

“I know many of you guys want to have me facing Gourmet Chen Chen Chimaev next,” Costa said on Instagram in a post that’s since been deleted. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen. Why? Because he broke; I think he’s done, I don’t think he’ll be back. And even he can grow and be back, it will not be this year. So let’s move on.”

Costa is eager to get back into the Octagon in the coming months, and has even named a few potential opponents, but despite a recent TKO victory up at light-heavyweight he doesn’t mention anybody that’s currently fighting in that division.

“I have a bunch of fights, great fights, great matches to do. I want to fight as soon as possible. I think August is an amazing date, even July. I can fight middleweight, light heavyweight, even heavyweight… Stop talking about Gourmet Chen Chen. I wished to fight him before he lost. But mental strength is not one of his qualities. He has a lot of problems to solve before he’s back… Tell right here who you think I should fight. I will bring three names for you guys: Hokit, heavyweight; Strickland, middleweight; Mike Perry. Make your choice.”

Unfortunately none of Costa’s suggestions seem realistic at this stage. Hokit is already scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis next month, Mike Perry isn’t even in the UFC, and meanwhile though fighting Strickland in the future is certainly a possibility, as things stand Costa is only ranked No.14 in the division, so he isn’t in the title picture.

There are plenty of options for Costa up at 205lbs though after moving to No.7 in the rankings following his latest win, so I’d expect there’s a high likelihood that his next fight will be there against another opponent in the Top 10.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

Jorge Masvidal Expects Max Holloway To Smoke Conor McGregor Like A Brisket

Tom Aspinall Breaks Down Ngannou vs. Gane Fight And Predicts Winner

Tom Aspinall Breaks Down Ngannou vs. Gane Fight And Predicts Winner

Ketlen Vieira Unexpectedly Released From UFC Despite Recent Win

Ketlen Vieira Unexpectedly Released From UFC Despite Recent Win

Ilia Topuria Signals Interest In Conor McGregor Fight If He Beats Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria Signals Interest In Conor McGregor Fight If He Beats Max Holloway

Tom Aspinall Has To Wait Longer Than Expected To Get Cleared To Spar

Tom Aspinall Has To Wait Longer Than Expected To Get Cleared To Spar

UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Announces Retirement At 35-Years-Old

UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Announces Retirement At 35-Years-Old

Marvin Vettori Pulls Out Of UFC Fight Night 280 Due to Injury

Marvin Vettori Pulls Out Of UFC Fight Night 280 Due to Injury

Ilia Topuria And Ryan Garcia Get Into War Of Words On Social Media

Ilia Topuria And Ryan Garcia Get Into War Of Words On Social Media

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us