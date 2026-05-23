Ketlen Vieira Unexpectedly Released From UFC Despite Recent Win

Ketlen Vieira has unexpectedly been released from the UFC despite having picked up a win just a week ago.



The 34-year-old Vieira had earned a unanimous decision victory over Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the prelims of UFC Fight Night 276 on May 16th, but it seems the promotion have nonetheless decided that it’s time to part ways with the Brazilian fighter.



Vieira had been competing in the UFC’s bantamweight division for almost a decade, and was a ranked fighter for much of her run, and was in the top 5 prior to her release.



Vieira had started her time in the promotion brightly with an initial four-fight winning streak that had included wins over title challengers Sara McMann and Cat Zingano.



Vieira’s form became more mixed after that though and eventually settled into a pattern of ‘win-one, lose-one’ for the final four years of her UFC run.



That being said, Vieira did still manage to beat the likes of Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Macy Chiasson, over the years, while two of her latest three defeats came against future champions in Raquel Pennington and Kayla Harrison.

Vieira leaves the UFC after an overall 10-5 run, leaving her with a career record of 16-5.