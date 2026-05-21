Ilia Topuria And Ryan Garcia Get Into War Of Words On Social Media

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has got into a war of words with boxing star Ryan Garcia on social media.



It all started when Topuria expressed his interest in having a boxing match in the future during an interview, and was asked if he’d be interested in fighting WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.



“That’s a huge fight, I’d love it,” Topuria replied. “I see a fight like Ryan Garcia being very comfortable for me. I think I would break him before it gets to the judges decision.

Garcia has since caught wind of his comments and has taken to social media to warn the UFC star to stay in his lane.



“You are a damn good striker for MMA that’s it,” Garcia wrote to Topuria on X. “You wouldn’t be sipping on tea after our fight you would be eating thru a straw after our fight. Stay in your lane. I’ll gladly stay in mine.“

Of course Topuria was never going to leave it at that though and soon responded.



“You built your name on hype,” Topuria replied. “I built my by putting legends to sleep. I would give you a boxing lesson. We are not on the same level. Bring the guy that you fight in September. I would beat both o you in the same ring.”

“I built my name sleeping guys that are way better boxers then you will ever be,” Garcia responded. “You’ve seen many MMA fighters try and you’ll just be another UFC hype job cashing out by getting knocked out by a boxer.”

“The biggest win of your career came with steroids,” Topuria noted. “So that’s where your confidence comes from? Interesting.”

Despite the undefeated 17-0 Topuria’s enthusiasm to test himself in the squared circle, the reality is that he’s still under contract with the UFC, and despite Dana White being involved in Zuffa Boxing, the UFC CEO appears to have little appetite to see crossover fights between the two sports.

And for now Topuria has the small matter of a lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje on the horizon at the one-of-a-kind UFC: White House event on June 14th to focus on.