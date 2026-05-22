Marvin Vettori Pulls Out Of UFC Fight Night 280 Due to Injury

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By Ross Cole

Marvin Vettori Pulls Out Of UFC Fight Night 280 Due to Injury

Marvin Vettori has been forced to pull out of his fight against Ismail Naurdiev at UFC Fight Night 280 in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27th after suffering a broken rib.

“Unfortunately I’m here to tell you that a few days ago, I got hurt on my rib,” Vettori said. “I did an MRI and it came back today showing that the rib is broken so, I won’t be fighting June 27. I was really looking forward to this fight. I moved from Florida to California for this camp. I wanted to get back to my roots, train with Beneil (Dariush), train with Julian for my boxing, train with Chase for my conditioning.

“I was feeling good, but sometimes sh*t happens and you can’t do anything about it. So yeah, now I’m just going to focus on my recovery, hopefully it doesn’t take too long, 4-6 weeks I’m good to train again. If they reschedule me with the same guy, great. If not, it doesn’t matter. Anybody is good to me. For everybody that supported me, I’m thankful for that, and I promise you that I will be back.”

The 32-year-old Vettori is a former middleweight title contender, but he’s hit upon hard times in recent years, having lost four fights in a row against the likes of Jared Cannonier, Roman Dolidze, Brendan Allen and then Brunno Ferreira.

With Vettori vs. Naurdiev out, UFC Fight Night 280 proceeds with a card that’ll be headlined by Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres, while Shara Magomedov fights Michel Pereira elsewhere on the main card.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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