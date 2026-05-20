Dana White Reveals Latest Fear Over Open-Air UFC: White House Event

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Reveals Latest Fear Over Open-Air UFC: White House Event

Dana White has already voiced his concerns over the potential for thunder and lightning to interfere with the UFC’s upcoming open-air event on the lawn of the White House on June 14th, but now he has a new worry after visiting the site for himself.

Rather than just fearing for the impact weather could have on the biggest show of the year, White is now worried about the problems bugs could cause, especially since they are likely to be attracted to the UFC’s powerful lighting system around the Octagon.

“President Trump just opened the Rose Garden two nights ago, and he invited me to dinner there,” White told Boardroom. “The amount of gnats that were flying around, I’m like, ‘Holy s—t.’

As soon as I got on the plane, I called my head of production and said, ‘Yeah, let me tell you about the gnat situation tonight.’ So when you’re a fighter, think about that lighting grid, the claw that we’re gonna have, the amount of power in the lights. Moths, gnats, and God knows what else. Fighters trying to deal with that… These are all the little details that we have to think about. That’s why I don’t like fighting outside. Ever.”

White went on to say that they’ve considered the possibility of utilizing fans to try to deter the bugs from sticking around.

Watch White’s full interview below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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