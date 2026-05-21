Carlos Prates Plans To Retire In A Few Years Time

Carlos Prates is currently within touching distance of a welterweight title shot, but he’s already starting to eye his eventual retirement in a few years time.

The 32-year-old Prates has been in excellent form lately, racking up KO finishes over Geoff Neal and Leon Edwards, as well as a TKO stoppage of Jack Della Maddalena earlier this month, taking him to No.2 in the 170lb rankings.



However, while he seems to be at the peak of his powers, Prates is keen to stress that he’s already been fighting for a very long time, having had an extensive background in pro-kickboxing as well as MMA, and so he doesn’t intend to keep fighting on indefinitely.



“I want to leave before [40]. Maybe 35 or 36,” Prates said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’ “I have almost 140 fights. When I wake up and get out of my bed, I cannot walk well. I need to wait 20 minutes for my back to stop [hurting], my feet. Everyday. Both my feet, my back and neck are also bad… Let’s see how many zeros they’re gonna put on my bank account.”

Still, the good news for Prates is that he certainly doesn’t fight like someone whose struggling physically as all 7 of his UFC wins so far have come via T(KO), while in total 22 of his 24 career wins in the sport have come inside the distance.



