Carlos Prates Plans To Retire In A Few Years Time

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By Ross Cole

Carlos Prates Plans To Retire In A Few Years Time

Carlos Prates is currently within touching distance of a welterweight title shot, but he’s already starting to eye his eventual retirement in a few years time.

The 32-year-old Prates has been in excellent form lately, racking up KO finishes over Geoff Neal and Leon Edwards, as well as a TKO stoppage of Jack Della Maddalena earlier this month, taking him to No.2 in the 170lb rankings.

However, while he seems to be at the peak of his powers, Prates is keen to stress that he’s already been fighting for a very long time, having had an extensive background in pro-kickboxing as well as MMA, and so he doesn’t intend to keep fighting on indefinitely.

“I want to leave before [40]. Maybe 35 or 36,” Prates said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’ “I have almost 140 fights. When I wake up and get out of my bed, I cannot walk well. I need to wait 20 minutes for my back to stop [hurting], my feet. Everyday. Both my feet, my back and neck are also bad… Let’s see how many zeros they’re gonna put on my bank account.”

Still, the good news for Prates is that he certainly doesn’t fight like someone whose struggling physically as all 7 of his UFC wins so far have come via T(KO), while in total 22 of his 24 career wins in the sport have come inside the distance.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

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