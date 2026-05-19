Gina Carano Issues Statement After 17 Second Loss To Ronda Rousey

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By Ross Cole

Gina Carano Issues Statement After 17 Second Loss To Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano has issued a statement after her 17 second loss to Ronda Rousey at MVP MMA 1 on Netflix on Saturday night.

In the lengthy statement Carano unpacks her thoughts on the whole experience, from losing 100lbs in order to take the fight, to hearing her arm crackle while caught in the fight-ending armbar, through to her thoughts on Rousey and the post-fight words of encouragement she received from Jon Jones.

Check out Carano’s full statement below.

“This was one of the best rides of my life,” Carano wrote on Instagram. “I felt locked in fight night. No fear just focused positive adrenaline. Love to my team. My heart is heavy, I wanted to throw, battle, win, but I kicked when I should have moved and was down and done. If I hadn’t tapped she would’ve broken my arm, as it had begun to crackle. The disappointment of losing like that is very humbling. @jonnybones & @officialcainvelasquez came up to my table after the fight. They set my mind straight. Jon said, ‘You haven’t fought in 17 years? Do you know how big your balls have to be to get back in there after that long? Did you set some sort of record or something? Respect!’ That’s exactly what I needed to hear from the best to ever to do it. I’ve been in a caloric deficit for a year, training felt like swimming as hard as I could upstream. I can count on two hands the number of times I felt good training. It was physically the hardest thing I’ve ever done taking the weight off while turning back into an athlete. I felt like a science experiment losing 100lbs. Every week the pressure of how to get that little bit off. I learned a little late how to do it healthier but trial by fire.

“The California Athletic Commission is great and one of the strictest in the world. They weighed me a week and a half before the fight, extra tests and scans, multiple drug tests. We weighed in and they weighed us the night of the fight to make sure we complied with the rehydration rules, which I passed all easily. I needed to go through this fight to implement permanent lifestyle changes and now I feel like this is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see where I can push my body to go next. I’m so glad the world got to experience this version of @rondarousey I found a beautiful woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and legend. I adore you lady. We made history, again. I hope @mostvaluablepromotions MMA @netflix continue on because they CRUSHED it. Respect where respect is due. @nakisabidarian @jakepaul It was such a great experience. Thank you ALL for showing your support. It’s because of you we get to face our fears and live our dreams. With all my heart, thank you all.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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