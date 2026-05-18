Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis Confirmed For UFC 329 Co-Main Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis Confirmed For UFC 329 Co-Main Event

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis has now been officially confirmed as the co-main event for UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11th during International Fight Week, where it’ll serve as the lead-in for the return of Conor McGregor against Max Holloway.

This fight had been a poorly kept secret for a while, with Pimblett having let the cat out of the bag when he jokingly declared on his YouTube channel a couple of weeks ago that he couldn’t reveal who his next opponent was, while wearing a French beret, with a string of onions around his neck while taking a bite out of a baguette.

The 31-year-old Pimblett has been one of the UFC’s biggest new stars in recent years after going on a seven-fight winning streak in the lightweight division, while also having a larger-than-life personality.

That led him to an interim 155lb title fight against Justin Gaethje back in January, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Now the No.6 ranked Pimblett looks to get back to winning ways when he goes up against the No.5 placed Saint Denis.

The 30-year-old BSD made his mark by putting together five stoppage wins in a row early in his UFC run, but just as he was being touted as a potential future title challenger he faltered badly with KO and TKO losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano in 2024.

However, Saint Denis has done well to rally back from that disappointing spell, compiling a new four-fight unbeaten stretch that’s included two wins by submission and two by strikes.

Now Pimblett and Saint Denis get the chance to fight each other on what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest and most talked about events of 2026.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Conor McGregor Already Trash-Talking With Max Holloway And Mocks Nate Diaz Too

Conor McGregor Already Trash-Talking With Max Holloway And Mocks Nate Diaz Too

Robert Whittaker Moves To 205lbs To Fight Nikita Krylov At UFC 329

Robert Whittaker Moves To 205lbs To Fight Nikita Krylov At UFC 329

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Announced For UFC 329

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Announced For UFC 329

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Post-Fight Interviews

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 276 Post-Fight Interviews And Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 276 Post-Fight Interviews And Bonus Awards

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano – Full Event Highlights Video

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano – Full Event Highlights Video

UFC Fight Night 276 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 276 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Ronda Rousey Submits Gina Carano With Armbar In 17 Seconds

Ronda Rousey Submits Gina Carano With Armbar In 17 Seconds

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us