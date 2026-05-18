Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis Confirmed For UFC 329 Co-Main Event

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis has now been officially confirmed as the co-main event for UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11th during International Fight Week, where it’ll serve as the lead-in for the return of Conor McGregor against Max Holloway.



This fight had been a poorly kept secret for a while, with Pimblett having let the cat out of the bag when he jokingly declared on his YouTube channel a couple of weeks ago that he couldn’t reveal who his next opponent was, while wearing a French beret, with a string of onions around his neck while taking a bite out of a baguette.



The 31-year-old Pimblett has been one of the UFC’s biggest new stars in recent years after going on a seven-fight winning streak in the lightweight division, while also having a larger-than-life personality.



That led him to an interim 155lb title fight against Justin Gaethje back in January, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat.



Now the No.6 ranked Pimblett looks to get back to winning ways when he goes up against the No.5 placed Saint Denis.



The 30-year-old BSD made his mark by putting together five stoppage wins in a row early in his UFC run, but just as he was being touted as a potential future title challenger he faltered badly with KO and TKO losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano in 2024.



However, Saint Denis has done well to rally back from that disappointing spell, compiling a new four-fight unbeaten stretch that’s included two wins by submission and two by strikes.

Now Pimblett and Saint Denis get the chance to fight each other on what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest and most talked about events of 2026.