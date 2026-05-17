Ronda Rousey Submits Gina Carano With Armbar In

Ronda Rousey turned back the clock tonight on Netflix by adding another ultra-quick armbar submission win to her record against Gina Carano.

Round One

The main event is underway in Los Angeles!



Carano tries for a low kick, but Rousey takes her to the mat with a double-leg takedown rather than her usual judo throw.



She’s straight into full mount as Carano thinks about a guillotine choke.



No surprise about what comes next as Rousey goes for her trademark armbar and forces Carano to tap out just 17 seconds into the fight.

Carano can be heard apologizing to Rousey for not lasting longer in the fight, but she can perhaps console herself with the fact that she actually made it further than two of ‘Rowdy’s’ UFC opponents, Cat Zingano (14 seconds) and Alexis Davis (16 seconds).