MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano results and main card play-by-play live from Los Angeles as Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano come out of retirement for a fight on Netflix.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou defeats Philipe Lins by KO at 4.31mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Salahdine Parnasse defeats Kenneth Cross by TKO at 4.18mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Robelis Despaigne defeats Junior dos Santos by KO at 2.59mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Prelims

Namo Fazil defeats Jake Babian by submission (Anaconda Choke) at 0.58mins of Rd2
Adriano Moraes defeats Phumi Nkuta by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.59mins of Rd3
Jason Jackson defeats Jefferson Creighton by KO at 0.22mins of Rd1
David Mgoyan defeats Albert Morales by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)
Aline Pereira defeats Jade Masson-Wong by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 27-30)
Brandon Jenkins defeats Chris Avila by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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