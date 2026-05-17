Robelis Despaigne KO’s Junior dos Santos In 1st Round

Robelis Despaigne earned his biggest name win to date in MMA tonight with a 1st round KO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos on Netflix.

Round One

Despaigne with a body kick and then a punch. He lands a jab as dos Santos also fires off a punch.



Leg kick from JDS unsettles Despaigne for a moment. Solid punch from Despaigne troubled dos Santos for a moment.



JDS tries for a takedown, but Despaigne shakes it off. Another calf kick from JDS knocks Despaigne off his feet for a moment.



Despaigne back up and now he throws a low kick. Inside leg kick from dos Santos now and then comes forward with a punch behind it.



Jab for Despaigne. Now a couple of right hands. Low kick from JDS, but a counter punch from dos Santos.



Uppercut for Despaigne. He lands another. Despaigne with a flurry and has JDS backing off with his guard up.



JDS bleeding but survives that onslaught. He’s still looking for the leg kick.



Despaigne with a chopping right hand to the chin that seems to freeze JDS for a moment. Despaigne follows up with a left then another powerful right that slumps the former UFC heavyweight champ to the canvas for a big knockout finish at 2.59mins of the first round!