Robelis Despaigne KO’s Junior dos Santos In 1st Round

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By Ross Cole

Robelis Despaigne KO’s Junior dos Santos In 1st Round

Robelis Despaigne earned his biggest name win to date in MMA tonight with a 1st round KO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos on Netflix.

Round One

Despaigne with a body kick and then a punch. He lands a jab as dos Santos also fires off a punch.

Leg kick from JDS unsettles Despaigne for a moment. Solid punch from Despaigne troubled dos Santos for a moment.

JDS tries for a takedown, but Despaigne shakes it off. Another calf kick from JDS knocks Despaigne off his feet for a moment.

Despaigne back up and now he throws a low kick. Inside leg kick from dos Santos now and then comes forward with a punch behind it.

Jab for Despaigne. Now a couple of right hands. Low kick from JDS, but a counter punch from dos Santos.

Uppercut for Despaigne. He lands another. Despaigne with a flurry and has JDS backing off with his guard up.

JDS bleeding but survives that onslaught. He’s still looking for the leg kick.

Despaigne with a chopping right hand to the chin that seems to freeze JDS for a moment. Despaigne follows up with a left then another powerful right that slumps the former UFC heavyweight champ to the canvas for a big knockout finish at 2.59mins of the first round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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