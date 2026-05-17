Mike Perry Earns Bloodbath TKO Win Over Nate Diaz

Mike Perry beat up Nate Diaz over two bloody rounds tonight on Netflix to earn a TKO victory.

Round One

Perry immediately closes the distance and lands a right hand. He lands again as Diaz tries to clinch.



Diaz lands a couple of jabs as he tries to keep Perry at distance. They clinch and Perry lands a knee and elbow.



Perry trying to push an aggressive pace early here, but Diaz manages to land a throw. Perry ends up getting on top though. Diaz looking for a potential leg lock. Perry is able to stay calm though and work out of that and get back to the feet.



Diaz back up to now. He lands a jab. Body punch from Perry. Big body punch from Perry and Diaz looked hurt from that. Perry with a knee too.



Perry lands to the body again. Diaz looking uncomfortable here as Perry continues to work.



Diaz able to get his jab going again to keep Perry at bay. Diaz now putting together some volume, mixing in the left along with the jab and now Perry is bleeding.



Perry with a knee to the body. Diaz with his hands on his sides for a moment, looking tired.



Perry gets into close quarters and lands a series of elbows. Jab for Diaz as the round ends.



Round Two



Jabs from Diaz. Superman punch for Perry. He just misses with a big swing. Body punch from Perry. Diaz looking tired, but lands the jab.



Right hook for Diaz. Knee to the body from Perry. Right hand for Perry and an uppercut.



Grimy dirty boxing and elbows from Perry. One-two gets through for Diaz, whose face is becoming increasingly bloodied.



Right hand from Perry, but his hands are low now. Diaz into the clinch, but eats an elbow.



Perry gets around to the back and tries to land a kick from there that fails. Diaz gets away from the clinch position.



Right hand from Diaz, but then Perry lands one of his own and another strike. Diaz goes to the mat. Perry gets on top to land a few punches, but then opts to stand up.



Diaz soaked in blood now as he wearily gets back to his feet. Perry with a few punches and Diaz tries to fire back.



Diaz with a defensive side kick to try to get some distance. The fight is getting increasingly sloppy as they run out of gas, but Perry is dealing with it much better.



Perry with a big knee upstairs late in the round that drops Diaz!



In-between rounds Diaz is still wearing a crimson mask due to the cuts he’s sustained, and that leads to his corner waving off the fight, leading to a TKO victory for Perry at 5.00mins of the 2nd round.



Diaz’s susceptible to cuts has been a real problem in the later years of his career, but at 41-years-old he also lacked his usual cardio and struggled to deal with Perry’s relentless aggressive pressure.



Even so, Diaz was still calling for a rematch post-fight, while Perry called out Jake Paul for an MMA fight.