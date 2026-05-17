Francis Ngannou KO’s Philipe Lins In 1st Round On Netflix

Francis Ngannou demolished Philipe Lins with a left hook late in the first round of their heavyweight fight tonight at MVP MMA on Netflix.

Round One

Solid calf kick from Ngannou to start. Now a low kick from Lins as Ngannou goes for a couple of punches.



Body kick from Ngannou, but then Lins clinches up against the cage. Knee to the body from Ngannou. He lands another and now Lins breaks away.



Leg kick from Ngannou. Leg kick for Lins too. Ngannou with a punch and Lins looks a bit dazed as a few more follow it.



Now it’s Ngannou who gets him to the mat and is now in his guard. Lins stands, but eats a few punches on the way.



Ngannou threatens with a head kick but doesn’t connect. Right hand for him. Overhand lands for Lins, but Ngannou lands a counter.



Ngannou presses Lins into the cage now and lands a few punches to the body.



90 seconds of the round remaining as Ngannou continues to work to the midsection. Lins tries for a trip, but nothing doing there. Ngannou continuing to chip away to his body. Lins reverses the clinch, but soon backs off to striking range.



Lins looks to engage with a few punches, but Ngannou unleashes a big left hook counter that floors him. ‘The Predator’ could have gone for follow-up strikes on the mat there, but he knows Lins is done and just stands over him as the ref rushes in to end the fight by KO at 4.31mins of the 1st round.