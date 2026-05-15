MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Weigh-In Results And Video

The MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano weigh-ins have now taken place in Los Angeles and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card



Ronda Rousey (142) vs. Gina Carano (141.4)

Nate Diaz (168.6) vs. Mike Perry (169.6)

Philipe Lins (220.6) vs. Francis Ngannou (257)

Kenneth Cross (155.4) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (154.8)

Robelis Despaigne (258.8) vs. Junior Dos Santos (245.4)



Prelims



Jake Babian (171) vs. Namo Fazil (170.8)

Adriano Moraes (129) vs. Phumi Nkuta (130)

Jeff Creighton (168.2) vs. Jason Jackson (170.8)

David Mgoyan (145.2) vs. Albert Morales (143.8)

Jade Masson-Wong (129.2) vs. Aline Pereira (128)

Chris Avila (164) vs. Brandon Jenkins (164.2)