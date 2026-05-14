MVP MMA Reveals Higher Base Pay Than UFC, Plus Ronda Rousey Earning More Than Ilia Topuria

Ahead of their first MMA event on Netflix on Saturday night, the MVP promotion have revealed that main event star Ronda Rousey will earn more than UFC: White House headliner Ilia Topuria, while even their lowest paid fighters will be earning far more than the UFC’s base pay rate.



“Here’s what I can say: I know how much Ronda Rousey is making for this event and it’s a lot more than what Ilia Topuria makes for fighting,” MVP’s Jake Paul stated on the Death Row MMA show.

Meanwhile, MVP’s co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has unveiled the minimum pay rate for their debut show is $40,000 guaranteed, which is a hefty step up from the UFC’s, whose lowest paid fighters receive $12,000 to show and $12,000 on top for a victory.



“They’re putting their lives on the line,” Bidarian told Helwani. “We’re not looking to take the credit. We’re not looking to fatten our pockets with their labor. This is a potential differentiation to bring fighters into the fold that may want to be properly compensated for their value.”

However, while Bidarian is eager to become a major new player in the sport, he’s admitted that they don’t believe that they will actually dislodge the UFC as the leading operator in MMA.



“We want to be a successful alternative product within the MMA space,” Bidarian said. “I can’t compete with the UFC. I’d be lying to myself if I thought that, right? That’s not the goal. But can I make an impact? Can I create opportunity, put on an amazing product and put all the money back into the shows and into the fighters. We’re pretty confident we can.”