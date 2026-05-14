Sean Strickland Reveals Serious Injuries After Defeating Khamzat Chimaev To Reclaim Title

Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC’s middleweight title after defeating Khamzat Chimaev by unanimous decision at UFC 328, but he didn’t emerge unscathed from the fight.



Strickland has taken to social media to reveal a list of shoulder-related injuries that he’s now been diagnosed with following the headlining fight in New Jersey.



“Type 2 AC separation

“Extended Type V SLAP tear

“Partial rotator cuff tearing/tendinosis



“Gonna have to walk this one off…” Strickland wrote on X.

At least part of that damage was actually sustained before the fight even began, as Strickland revealed after the event that he’d separated his shoulder in a sparring session during fight week.



“Funny story — on Tuesday, I’m sparring Johnny [Eblen], that motherf***er, PFL champ,” Strickland said at the UFC 328 post-fight press conference. “I’m at Plinio Cruz’s gym. He shoots on me, and I hit his brick-ass wall, and I separate my shoulder.



“So I had a grade-one AC joint separation on Tuesday. I remember lying in bed on Tuesday night, and I can’t lie on my right side. I’m like, ‘You’re such a f***ing idiot. You’re such a f***ing idiot.’

“In the back [before the fight], I normally like to get better warm-ups, but I didn’t want to warm up and throw my shoulder out. So the entire time, I’m like, ‘You’re a f***ing moron.'”



It’s not clear whether the other injuries listed also occurred during that shoulder separation, or occurred during the actual 25 minute fight on Saturday night, but either way, and ‘extended type V slap tear’ is a serious shoulder injury that could now keep him out of action for 6-12 months.



As such, that now leaves the door open for the possibility of an interim 185lb title fight in the mean time, though at this early stage the UFC hasn’t given any indication as to whether they would consider that or not.