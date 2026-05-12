Ronda Rousey Vents Fury At UFC Exec Hunter Campbell

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By Ross Cole

Ronda Rousey Vents Fury At UFC Exec Hunter Campbell

Ronda Rousey has been taking shots at the UFC ever since she announced her comeback against Gina Carano on Netflix, but now in the midst of fight week she’s homed in one person in particular, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell.

“It wasn’t personal. Well, with Hunter it was personal because he was just a f—ing asshole about it. He was just being such a chauvinist prick,” Rousey said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’ “He was being so dismissive and being like, just trying to get me and Gina to value ourselves less from the get-go, like this isn’t the greatest thing that’s fallen on his lap since he’s f—ing been there.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. You guys are just so much older, and I just don’t know how it’s going to do.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f—k is this guy?’ First of all, I didn’t even know who he was. They told me he’s the lawyer that’s going to come and show your pay-per-views, and I was like, ‘Fine. I don’t care. I’m going to knock this out of the park.’ I love having my pay be performance-based. F—k you, I’ll go show you.”

“Then Dana [White] started mentioning, because he wanted me and Gina to fight for the 145-pound title because it was vacant, and it’s a way to retire the belt, and then Hunter is like, ‘Yeah, and then we can get rid of that division,'” Rousey continued. “Just the way he spoke of it, how dismissive he was, and the disdain that he had for the fighters for that weight. My husband is 6’7″. My girls are not going to be 135. This is what you think of women who are heavier than 135 pounds? They can’t offer you anything? That they’re worthless? That they’re worth scoffing at? It really rubbed me the wrong way that this f—king guy is going to be shepherding the company that I helped build.

“This guy doesn’t have a job because he’s good at it. He has a job because he is Dana’s and Lorenzo’s lawyer’s son,” Rousey said. “He was a f—ing intern when I was there before, and now he’s f—-ing coming up to me saying, ‘I don’t know how you and Gina are going to do.’ Motherf—er, I’m going to put on a bigger fight with Gina than you have your entire f—ing career. Keep trying to fail upwards, motherf—er. Keep trying to suck the right d—-s in the right order. I’m f—-ing coming for your job. You pissed off the wrong bitch.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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