UFC 328 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

Following the UFC 328 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning well-earned ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was the co-main event flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira that proved to be an enthralling battle until it’s conclusion in the fifth round.



For much of the first two rounds Taira’s fast takedowns, passes to mount and period of control on top without much damage were the big talking point, but Van was finding ways back to his feet and late in the 2nd round was able to land a big right hand that dropped the challenger. That marked a turning point in the fight as from then on Van began to spend less time on the mat and was really punishing Taira in the striking exchanges with his quick, clinical boxing, leaving him increasingly red-faced and bloodied as the fight went on. All credit to Taira who kept battling away, but early in the 5th round Van started working well to the body to set up hard punches to the head and as his opponent wilted the referee stepped in to award a TKO victory.



One of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses went to veteran campaigner Jim Miller, who at 42-years-old is still a real threat, managing to finish Jared Gordon with a 1st round guillotine choke submission.



The other performance bonus was claimed by another prelim fighter Yaroslav Amosov, who was able to catch Joel Alvarez in an arm-triangle choke in the 2nd round.