MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card

Netflix will host the first ever MVP: MMA event this coming Saturday night, May 16th and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a clash of two female MMA icons as former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns for the first time in a decade to fight ex-Strikeforce star Gina Carano, who will be coming out of a 17-year retirement.



In the co-main event Nate Diaz returns to competing in MMA for the first time since a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC in 2022. Now he’ll lock horns with another ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry, who was on a losing streak when he walked away from MMA in 2021, but has since become a bareknuckle boxing champion during a 6-0 run in that sport.



The stacked card continues with former UFC heavyweight champion turned boxing star Francis Ngannou returning to MMA to fight Philipe Lins, who was on a four-fight winning streak in the Octagon before surprisingly being released in 2024.



Salahdine Parnasse is a former two-division KSW champion with a 22-2 career record and now gets a chance to make a name for himself on a bigger stage when he goes up against Kenneth Cross, who has gone 17-4 in his career on the regional scene.



Opening up the main card will be former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who returns from a two-year absence to fight former Olympic Karate gold medalist Robelis Despaigne, who was released from the UFC in 2024 after back-to-back defeats, but has since gone 7-0 in Karate Combat.

Main Card

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Prelims

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins