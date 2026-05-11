MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card

Netflix will host the first ever MVP: MMA event this coming Saturday night, May 16th and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event there’s a clash of two female MMA icons as former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns for the first time in a decade to fight ex-Strikeforce star Gina Carano, who will be coming out of a 17-year retirement.

In the co-main event Nate Diaz returns to competing in MMA for the first time since a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC in 2022. Now he’ll lock horns with another ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry, who was on a losing streak when he walked away from MMA in 2021, but has since become a bareknuckle boxing champion during a 6-0 run in that sport.

The stacked card continues with former UFC heavyweight champion turned boxing star Francis Ngannou returning to MMA to fight Philipe Lins, who was on a four-fight winning streak in the Octagon before surprisingly being released in 2024.

Salahdine Parnasse is a former two-division KSW champion with a 22-2 career record and now gets a chance to make a name for himself on a bigger stage when he goes up against Kenneth Cross, who has gone 17-4 in his career on the regional scene.

Opening up the main card will be former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who returns from a two-year absence to fight former Olympic Karate gold medalist Robelis Despaigne, who was released from the UFC in 2024 after back-to-back defeats, but has since gone 7-0 in Karate Combat.

Main Card

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Prelims

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Jim Miller Reveals Plan To Retire In 2027

Jim Miller Reveals Plan To Retire In 2027

Khamzat Chimaev Is Moving Up To 205lbs Dana White Reveals

Khamzat Chimaev Is Moving Up To 205lbs Dana White Reveals

UFC Fight Night 276 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 276 Fight Card

Dana White UFC 328 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 328 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 328 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 328 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us