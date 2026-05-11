Jim Miller Reveals Plan To Retire In 2027

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By Ross Cole

Jim Miller Reveals Plan To Retire In 2027

42-year-old Jim Miller earned a 1st round submission victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 328 this past weekend in New Jersey and then laid out his retirement plans.

And despite already holding the record for the most bouts in UFC history (47), it seems that the much-loved veteran still feels he has a few fights left in him before finally hanging up his gloves for good.

“Another one this year, and then I can bang up those next few in 2027 and be done, hang them up, leave the gloves in there,” Miller said in his UFC 328 post-fight interview when quizzed about what comes next.

“It’s weird, I don’t know how many other athletes feel this way, but I’m excited for that moment. I’m excited for that fight. And I don’t want something to happen to steal it away from me, where I know that it’s gonna happen.” 

Despite his advanced years, Miller has still managed to win three of his last five fights, with his other wins also coming via submission against Gabriel Benitez and Damon Jackson.

Miller’s victory over Gordon on Saturday night also extended his UFC record for the most wins in UFC history (28), while he’s 2nd only to Charles Oliveira for having the most finishes in the UFC (20).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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