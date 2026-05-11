UFC Fight Night 276 takes place on Saturday night, May 16th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event Arnold Allen has lost three of his last four fights and now looks to turn things around against Melquizael Costa, who is on a six-fight winning streak.



The co-main event sees Doo-ho Choi coming in off back-to-back TKO wins to fight Daniel Santos, who has put together a four-fight unbeaten run.



Malcolm Wellmaker suffered the first loss of his 11 fight career back in November and now looks to get back to winning ways against Contender Series recruit Juan Diaz, who will be making his UFC debut with a 15-1 career record.



Modestas Bukauskas saw a four-fight winning streak come to an end via a KO loss at the start of the year and now fights Rodolfo Bellato, whose UFC form so far has been a mixed bag to say the least, going 2-1-1 (+1nc).



Coming in off back-to-back wins last year, Timothy Cuamba opens up the main card against Bernadro Sopaj, who is 1-1 in the UFC so far.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 276 fight card below.

Main Card



Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa

Choi Doo-ho vs. Daniel Santos

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Timothy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj



Prelims



Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan

Trey Ogden vs. Thomas Gantt

Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Cody Brundage vs. Andre Petroski

Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana

Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule

Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari

Khaos Williams vs. Nikolay Veretennikov