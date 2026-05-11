UFC Fight Night 276 Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 276 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 276 takes place on Saturday night, May 16th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event Arnold Allen has lost three of his last four fights and now looks to turn things around against Melquizael Costa, who is on a six-fight winning streak.

The co-main event sees Doo-ho Choi coming in off back-to-back TKO wins to fight Daniel Santos, who has put together a four-fight unbeaten run.

Malcolm Wellmaker suffered the first loss of his 11 fight career back in November and now looks to get back to winning ways against Contender Series recruit Juan Diaz, who will be making his UFC debut with a 15-1 career record.

Modestas Bukauskas saw a four-fight winning streak come to an end via a KO loss at the start of the year and now fights Rodolfo Bellato, whose UFC form so far has been a mixed bag to say the least, going 2-1-1 (+1nc).

Coming in off back-to-back wins last year, Timothy Cuamba opens up the main card against Bernadro Sopaj, who is 1-1 in the UFC so far.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 276 fight card below.

Main Card

Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa
Choi Doo-ho vs. Daniel Santos
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Timothy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Prelims

Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Trey Ogden vs. Thomas Gantt
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Cody Brundage vs. Andre Petroski
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari
Khaos Williams vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Khamzat Chimaev Is Moving Up To 205lbs Dana White Reveals

Khamzat Chimaev Is Moving Up To 205lbs Dana White Reveals

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card

Dana White UFC 328 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 328 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 328 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 328 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us