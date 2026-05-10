Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Sean Strickland reclaimed the middleweight tonight tonight at UFC 328 with a split-decision victory over the previously undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Round One

The middleweight title headliner is underway in New Jersey!



Missed low kick from Khamzat, but then he lands a body kick. Khamzat in on an early takedown and lands it up against the cage.



Strickland has his back to the fence and looks to stand, but Khamzat has his back and keeps him on the mat.



Khamzat now gets his hooks in. Strickland scrambling to a knee again, but Khamzat hops onto his back as he’s standing, then goes to the mat again with his hooks in.



Khamzat sticking to Strickland like glue as he scrambles again. Strickland trying to roll now, but Khamzat just ends up in mount. Strickland goes to his knees again and then does stand for a moment, but Khamzat slams him back down to the mat.



Khamzat has Strickland’s back again as he sits with his own back against the cage.



Khamzat sinking in a rear-naked choke, but Strickland fends it off. Khamzat goes to the other side with the choke but there’s only 10 seconds left in the round and Strickland survives.



Round Two



Strickland with a flurry of punches. Grazing right hand from Khamzat. The champion targets the body and then lands a low kick.



Strickland firing off his right hand as Khamzat punches to the body again.



Body punch from Khamzat and a counter from Strickland. Jab lands for the challenger.



Jab for Khamzat now and a right hand counter from Strickland. Khamzat shoots in, but Strickland manages to partially stuff that and then get on top.



Left hand lands for Strickland. Khamzat with a foot on Strickland’s hip. Strickland opts to back off and stand.



Right hand lands for Strickland. Khamzat shoots in again and Strickland stuffs it and when Khamzat doesn’t get back up quickly he opts to go to the mat with him while landing strikes.



Strickland patient on top here and settles into half-guard. Not much happening, but this is big for him to be enjoying a lengthy spell of control against the champion.



Round Three



Missed punches from Khamzat. Right hand from Strickland and then jabs.



Jab for Khamzat. Body kick from the champion. The two men exchange jabs. Khamzat keeping busy, but then Strickland starts pumping out his jab.



Leg kick for Khamzat. He’s trying to find a home for the right hand, but not quite finding the mark.



Strickland sticking to his jab and landing it. Body punch for Khamzat. Repeated jabs for the challenger.



Now a jab apiece land. Another from Khamzat. Strickland bleeding from the nose as Khamzat lands again.



Khamzat’s jab doing work now. Strickland still working his too. Strickland threatens with a right hook. Khamzat pressing forward. Right hand from Khamzat didn’t seem to land cleanly, but Strickland slipped for a moment afterwards.



Round Four

Khamzat looks refreshed heading into the championship rounds.



Khamzat pressing forward and working the jab. Right hand for Strickland and a punch to the body from Khamzat. Khamzat with a kick and another punch. Hard right hand from Khamzat.



Khamzat constantly marching forward and Strickland looks a bit weary, but still working his jab.



Teep kick and a couple of leg kicks from Khamzat. Now a solid body kick for him. Strickland with a series of jabs.



Khamzat with a jab and a grazing right hand. One-two for Strickland. Short right from Strickland. Harder right from Khamzat now.



Right hand from Strickland and a kick from Khamzat. Body punch from the champ. Now a jab.



Strickland still picking out jabs, while Khamzat lands to the body and head. Now a takedown from Khamzat and he gets it. Strickland up on one knee against the cage. Khamzat works to the back as Strickland is standing late in the round.



Round Five



Respect from the two men and then back to work.



Khamzat shoots in for a fast takedown and gets him to his knees. Strickland scoots over to the cage and stands, but Khamzat stays tight to him in the clinch.



Strickland tries for a throw of his own, but can’t get Khamzat down, and the champ remains clinched up. Now they go back to striking range though.



Jab lands for Khamzat and Strickland works his too. More jab work from Strickland and Khamzat lands to the body.



Leg kick for Khamzat. Jabs exchanged. Right hand from Strickland. Back to the jab. Calf kick from Khamzat as he continues to press forward. Strickland sticking to his jab.



Body punches from Khamzat then misses and overhand. Right hand lands for Khamzat.



Khamzat punches to the body. Khamzat shoots for a takedown. Strickland down to one knee. He stands sideways to the cage, but Khamzat is still clinched up. Strickland gets away as Khamzat punches his body.



Right hand for Strickland. Jab for Khamzat. Strickland lands the right again. Final 10 seconds and a right hand lands for Khamzat.



Decision



This fight started out as anticipated with Khamzat dominating with his wrestling, but in the second Strickland did really well to stop his takedowns and enjoy control on top himself as Khamzat looked to be tiring. Khamzat changed his gameplan after that, looking to exchange with Strickland on the feet and the action was close from then on, making for an intriguing judges decision.



The verdict is in and it’s Strickland who wins back the title and hands Khamzat his first career loss by split-decision (48-47 x2, 47-48).

That’s now the second major title upset Strickland has been responsible for in his career, having ended Israel Adesanya’s long-reign as champion a few years ago, and now shattered Khamzat Chimaev’s perfect career record.