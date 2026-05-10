UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC 328 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC 328 post-fight interviews with the stars of UFC 328’s main card from New Jersey.

Sean Strickland

Joshua Van

Alexander Volkov

Sean Brady

King Green

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 328 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

Alexander Volkov Beats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Decision At UFC 328

Alexander Volkov Beats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Decision At UFC 328

Sean Brady Defeats Joaquin Buckley By Unanimous Decision At UFC 328

Sean Brady Defeats Joaquin Buckley By Unanimous Decision At UFC 328

King Green Beats Jeremy Stephens By 1st Round Submission At UFC 328

King Green Beats Jeremy Stephens By 1st Round Submission At UFC 328

UFC 328 Results (Live)

UFC 328 Results (Live)

Watch UFC: White House Press Conference

Watch UFC: White House Press Conference

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