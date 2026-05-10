Below you’ll find UFC 328 post-fight interviews with the stars of UFC 328’s main card from New Jersey.
Sean Strickland
Joshua Van
Alexander Volkov
Sean Brady
King Green
Below you’ll find UFC 328 post-fight interviews with the stars of UFC 328’s main card from New Jersey.
Sean Strickland
Joshua Van
Alexander Volkov
Sean Brady
King Green
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