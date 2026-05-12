Rousey vs. Carano Pre-Fight Face-To-Face Interviews

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By Ross Cole

Rousey vs. Carano Pre-Fight Face-To-Face Interviews

Ahead of this weekend’s Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix, watch the stars of the show in face-to-face interviews, featuring Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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