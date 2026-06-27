Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues Headlines UFC Fight Night 285

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By Ross Cole

Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues Headlines UFC Fight Night 285

Anthony Hernandez will fight Gregory Rodrigues in the main event of UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacremento, California on August 22nd.

Hernandez suffered a TKO loss to Sean Strickland back in February, which brought a sudden halt to an impressive eight-fight winning streak that had pushed him close to title contention.

During that run the 32-year-old Hernandez had beaten the likes of Roman Dolidze, Brendan Allen and Michel Pereira, but losing to Strickland, who has since gone on to become champion, has resulted in him now dropping to No.7 in the rankings.

Now Hernandez will go up against the 34-year-old Rodrigues, who has put together a three-fight winning streak over the past 12 months.

That included two 1st round KO victories over Jack Hermansson and Brunno Ferreira, as well as beaten Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision, leaving him placed No.9 on the middleweight ladder.

Hernandez vs. Rodrigues fronts a UFC Fight Night 285 event that will also include Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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