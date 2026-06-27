Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues Headlines UFC Fight Night 285

Anthony Hernandez will fight Gregory Rodrigues in the main event of UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacremento, California on August 22nd.



Hernandez suffered a TKO loss to Sean Strickland back in February, which brought a sudden halt to an impressive eight-fight winning streak that had pushed him close to title contention.



During that run the 32-year-old Hernandez had beaten the likes of Roman Dolidze, Brendan Allen and Michel Pereira, but losing to Strickland, who has since gone on to become champion, has resulted in him now dropping to No.7 in the rankings.



Now Hernandez will go up against the 34-year-old Rodrigues, who has put together a three-fight winning streak over the past 12 months.

That included two 1st round KO victories over Jack Hermansson and Brunno Ferreira, as well as beaten Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision, leaving him placed No.9 on the middleweight ladder.



Hernandez vs. Rodrigues fronts a UFC Fight Night 285 event that will also include Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino.



