Sean O’Malley And Josh Hokit Rip Into ‘Ugly’ UFC: White House Fight Kits

The UFC have unveiled special fight kits for the UFC: White House event next month, but it seems that two of the fighters on the card, Sean O’Malley and Josh Hokit, aren’t exactly big fans of what they’ll be required to wear.



“They are ugly; mine were ugly. I don’t like them,” O’Malley said on YouTube. “They’re not pink, which is fine, whatever, I’ve worn other colors… Did they go on Fiverr and say, ‘Hey, we got these guys getting to fight at the White House lawn. Can you just come up with something?’”



Meanwhile, Josh Hokit went for a one-two combo by mocking the kits while simultaneously having a dig at the UFC for not including him in the photoshoot for them.



“Didn’t want to be in the target catalog anyways,” Hokit wrote on X.



Meanwhile, some fans have claimed the clothes look too much like soccer kits, while others have been less kind, likening them to tubes of toothpaste.



The criticism comes not long after fans had also accused the UFC of cheapening their brand after Dana White confirmed that a recent promo video for the event had been fully AI generated, including his own voiceover.

Sean O’Malley DOES NOT like his UFC White House fight kit



“I dunno if I’m supposed to say— they’re ugly, mine were ugly”



via @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/lnjlVxwjgY — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 12, 2026