UFC Fight Night 276 Quick Picks

UFC Fight Night 276 takes place tomorrow night in Las Vegas and we’ve got quick picks for all the fights below.

Main Card



Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa



Costa is the bigger finisher here, but Allen is a significant step up in competition and has the kind of calculated striking from range, solid cardio and underated wrestling to win this fight over five rounds.



Pick: Arnold Allen to win by decision.



Doo-ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos



Despite long absences from fighting over the years for a number of reasons, the 35-year-old Choi has still looked a threat when he has fought. Still, Santos is also an impactful action-fighter and has better durability, so I’ll take him to win out here by TKO in the 2nd round.



Pick: Daniel Santos wins by TKO in Rd2.



Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz



I think Wellmaker is the better fighter here and with his power and speed advantage I think he’ll secure a 2nd round finish via TKO.



Pick: Malcolm Wellmaker wins by TKO in Rd2.



Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards



Both fighters aren’t the most dependable, but I feel Bukauskas should be able to win the striking battle to land a 2nd round TKO finish.



Pick: Modestas Bukauskas wins by TKO in Rd2.



Timothy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj



Sopaj is an assured all-rounder who I feel will be able to get the better of the action in most key areas here to lock down a decision win.



Pick: Berardo Sopaj wins by decision.



Prelims (Predicted winners in bold)



Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan

Trey Ogden vs. Thomas Gantt

Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Cody Brundage vs. Andre Petroski

Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana

Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule

Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari

Khaos Williams vs. Nikolay Veretennikov