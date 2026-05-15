UFC Fight Night 276 Quick Picks

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 276 Quick Picks

UFC Fight Night 276 takes place tomorrow night in Las Vegas and we’ve got quick picks for all the fights below.

Main Card

Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa

Costa is the bigger finisher here, but Allen is a significant step up in competition and has the kind of calculated striking from range, solid cardio and underated wrestling to win this fight over five rounds.

Pick: Arnold Allen to win by decision.

Doo-ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos

Despite long absences from fighting over the years for a number of reasons, the 35-year-old Choi has still looked a threat when he has fought. Still, Santos is also an impactful action-fighter and has better durability, so I’ll take him to win out here by TKO in the 2nd round.

Pick: Daniel Santos wins by TKO in Rd2.

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz

I think Wellmaker is the better fighter here and with his power and speed advantage I think he’ll secure a 2nd round finish via TKO.

Pick: Malcolm Wellmaker wins by TKO in Rd2.

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards

Both fighters aren’t the most dependable, but I feel Bukauskas should be able to win the striking battle to land a 2nd round TKO finish.

Pick: Modestas Bukauskas wins by TKO in Rd2.

Timothy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Sopaj is an assured all-rounder who I feel will be able to get the better of the action in most key areas here to lock down a decision win.

Pick: Berardo Sopaj wins by decision.

Prelims (Predicted winners in bold)

Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Trey Ogden vs. Thomas Gantt
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Cody Brundage vs. Andre Petroski
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari
Khaos Williams vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Visit MMAPredictions.com for more of the latest UFC predictions and to find the best UFC betting odds, and best UFC betting sites.

Crypto bettors can check out Crypto Betting Expert for the latest in crypto betting news, and South African punters can visit Betseeker.co.za for the latest information on betting in South Africa.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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